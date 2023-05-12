Kings Pharmacy launches donation drive for children at UBH

Mbulelo Mpofu

[email protected]

LOCAL pharmaceutical operator, Kings Pharmacy, has taken its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH)’s where it has launched a pediatric ward donation drive meant for children admitted at the facility.

On Tuesday, the pharmacy launched the “Threads of Kindness” donation drive at their 9th Avenue and Jason Moyo Street branch in the city centre.

United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) recently re-opened their pediatric ward to cater for children but has challenges in term of adequate food supplies, toys and clothes for children, which has necessitated the need for extra hands on deck.

Speaking at the official launch Kings Pharmacy manager, Doreen Makosa, said the idea sprouted from the pharmacy’s need to give back to the community and to push its Corporate Social Responsibility to other avenues beyond what they have done in the past.

“We realise the importance of taking up our philanthropic work and civic duty to diverse avenues. That is the reason why we have been doing outreach work in the outskirts of the city,” she said.

“We have decided to do charity work closer home and initially we were going to donate litter bins to UBH but after realising an urgent need in the paediatric ward, we had to factor that in as well.

“Children are the future and we have seen underprivileged referrals come into the ward and struggle to have proper food and clothes. We noticed that this is within our reach and that’s why we are also calling on the community to lend a hand.”

Makosa said she was optimistic that there will be an overwhelming response to the cause so that if they generate an excess, they can also donate to Mpilo Central Hospital, as well as children’s and old people’s homes in the city.

UBH’s principal nursing officer, Sikhangele Moyo, said the drive will further help quicken the healing process for children admitted at the ward.

“Children are delicate minds and for them not to concentrate on the pain that they are feeling, they need to have something to occupy their minds,” she said.

“That’s why there is need for toys to take their mind off things because the space for them to play is there but they have nothing to play with and that slows their healing process.”

UBH’s pediatric ward houses an average of 20 to 30 patients at any given time and usually these come from Bulawayo, Matabeleland, and the Midlands provinces.

At the launch attended by the press and members of the public, Kings Pharmacy personnel donated clothes towards the cause and hoped such a gesture will set an example for members of the public who are also invited to partake.

Members of the public who wish to donate can do so at any Kings Pharmacy branch in the city centre with the first batch of donations expected to be handed over to UBH next week.- @eMKlass_49