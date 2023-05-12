Vic Falls community celebrates families

Leonard Ncube

[email protected]

MAY 15 is observed each year as International Day of Families and the Victoria Falls community has organised an event where various stakeholders will address residents on the importance of family and demographic trends affecting the institution.

Reverend Travena Chichoni who chairs the steering committee set-up for the event said there will be a march and ‘stop and talk’ from the Rainforest to Mkhosana on Monday morning to ensure the majority of residents are reached.

The event is being organised by Arise and Shine for Community Development Trust, a private voluntary organisation.

Church leaders, police, heads of Government departments, and other organisations will address people at various stop over points.

“We will be having celebrations for International Day of Families on Monday starting from the Rainforest up to Mkali shopping centre. We will be targeting market areas where there are many people and we will be talking to people defining what family is in the context of the country’s constitution,” said Rev Chichoni.

She said each stakeholder will have a thematic area to focus on.

Seven thematic areas including drug and substance abuse, gender-based violence, and other crimes affecting families such as mental illness and stress have been identified, said Rev Chichoni.

This is the first time the Victoria Falls community is combining efforts to celebrate the day.

The community has however combined efforts to raise awareness against gender-based violence and girl child abuse before.

The International Day of Families was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993 with resolution A/RES/47/237 and reflects the importance the international community attaches to families.

The day provides an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase the knowledge of the social, economic and cultural aspects.

The 2023 International Day of Families observance is to raise awareness of the impact of demographic trends on families, and internationally, a background paper will be launched while a presentation will also be made on the World Social Report 2023 "Leaving No One Behind in an Ageing World."