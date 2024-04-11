Police seek identification of body found along dust road

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

POLICE found an unidentified man (approximately 50-55) dead along a dust road.

In a statement, police said the body of the deceased was found in Mutumbi Village, Seke, Dema on 10 December 2023 and his body is at Chitungwiza Hospital mortuary.

Police appealed for information that may help in identifying the deceased.

“The ZRP is appealing for information that may assist in identifying a male adult (approximately 50-55 years) who was found dead along an unnamed dust road in Mutumbi Village, Seke, Dema on 10/12/2023. The victim was wearing maroon trousers, and a cream jacket and had no shoes. The body is at Chitungwiza Hospital mortuary. Members of the public missing their relative or anyone with information to report at ZRP Dema or contact ZRP Marondera District at (06523) 27676,” reads the statement.