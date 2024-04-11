ZPCS Deputy Commissioner General Shepherd Mpofu embarks on national tour to assess projects and drive strategic planning

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

THE Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Deputy Commissioner General Shepherd Moyo has embarked on a national tour of the organisation.

In a statement, ZPCS said DCG Moyo first toured to monitor various projects in Manicaland Province.

“DCG Shepherd Mpofu, responsible for production and business management, is on a national routine tour to monitor and evaluate various projects within the organization, gathering information for strategic planning. His first port of call was Manicaland Province,” reads the statement.