Poll data collation continuing in Bulawayo

Robin Muchetu, Chronicle Writer

ZIMBABWE Electoral Commission (ZEC) Bulawayo Provincial Elections Officer, Mrs Pretty Gadzikwa, says statistics from constituencies is still being collated to pave the way for official announcement of results later today.

So far only three districts had submitted the bulk of their results by late Thursday afternoon.

“All our command areas are collating all the results for various candidates and various posts. For Bulawayo Central 90 percent of the wards, which is the Local authority have been collated.

“Imbizo District only 27 percent has been collated that is at ward level, and Mzilikazi District has done 30 percent,” said Mrs Gadzikwa.

She said delays in casting of votes and eventual counting were experienced owing to logistical issues faced on election day.

“So, due to delays, we ran into the night and we are expecting the complete collation of all wards at 10pm this evening (Thursday). We might also get from Bulawayo Central some results from our constituencies,” added Mrs Gadzikwa.