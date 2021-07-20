PPC Zimbabwe declares US$4,4mln dividend

Breaking News
The Chronicle

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

PRETORIA Portland Cement (PPC) Zimbabwe has declared a US$4,4 million gross cash dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

In its integrated report for the period under review, the holding firm noted that the economic environment in Zimbabwe was greatly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The resulting lockdowns increased unemployment and impacted operations, negatively influencing volumes in the financial year 2021.

“Nevertheless, PPC Zimbabwe recovered from the slow start to trade slightly above planned volumes for most of the year, declared and paid a gross cash dividend of US$4,4 million,” said the holding company. – @okazunga

 

