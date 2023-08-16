Prank turns deadly as man dies

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

A Silobela man died after landing on a generator with his head after being pushed by a workmate as the two were playing at work.

The incident occurred at an unnamed mine in Village Nkala under Chief Malisa in Silobela on 13 August around 3AM.

Unity Maseko (34) reportedly lost this balance and hit his head on a generator after being pushed by Mthabisi Ndebele (18) as the two were pushing each other around.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident, saying Ndebele has since been arrested.

“The two were at their work pushing each other. Maseko lost balance and hit his head on a generator and sustained a head injury,” said Inspector Mahoko.

He was rushed to the hospital, but his condition deteriorated and was pronounced dead upon admission

“Investigations are still ongoing and Mthabisi Ndebele has been arrested,” said Inspector Mahoko.