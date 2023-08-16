SADC election observers jet in

Mr Nevers Sekwila Mumba, speaks after touching down at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Zimbabwe around 11AM.

THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) Election Observer Mission arrived in Harare this morning ahead of next week’s harmonised elections.

The SADC’s mission is being led by Mr Nevers Sekwila Mumba, and touched down at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport around 11AM.

In a brief interview soon after arrival, head of delegation Mr Mumba said:

“The mandate is for us to stand shoulder to shoulder with our brothers and sisters here in Zimbabwe to elect a president of their choice. Our determination is for us to support every effort that is going to give us a free and fair election”.

Mr Mumba said a full briefing will be held on Friday once he has been fully appraised.

The SADC mission will join various other observer groups, such as the EU Election Observation Mission and the African Union-COMESA teams, already stationed in the country’s 10 provinces.

On Wednesday, August 23, Zimbabweans go to the polls to elect a president, respective in the National Assembly and local authority representatives.