Shurugwi’s rare Heroes’ celebrations treat

River Valley Group chief executive officer Dr Smelly Dube (in white hat) shirt having a cheer moment with some of widows of the liberation heroes after they received their hampers at the Shurugiw District Heroes Acre on Monday

Freedom Mupanedemo, Midlands Bureau

IT was a rare Heroes Day commemoration for Shurugwi District folks on Monday after a local company, River Valley Group, through its subsidiary, S&M Hand of Compassion, organized a live band that performed at the District Heroes Acre.

The band, which played renditions of various musical icons that included the late Simon Chopa Chimbetu, Cde Chingaira, the late Oliver Mtukudzi, among others, attracted huge crowds that included the youths.

The company, which also runs a mine in Shurugwi District provided lunch for the over 1 000 locals who thronged the district shrine.

River Valley Group also prepared 100 food hampers, which were distributed among the widows and widowers of the liberation stalwarts.

Two Zanu-PF aspiring members of the National Assembly in the August 23 elections in Shurugwi South and North constituencies also attended the event together with the four traditional leaders in Shurugwi District.

Shurugwi District Development coordinator, Mr Romeo Shangwa, was guest of honor and read the President’s speech.

Shurugwi is home to one of the decorated liberation icons and late national hero, Cde Josiah Magama Tongogara.

In his remarks, Chief Banga commended River Valley Group for sponsoring the event, which he said had a record attendance.

“We have never had such a huge number of people attending a district Heroes’ celebrations. It’s a first in Shurugwi and we thank River Valley Group for sponsoring our event,” he said.

“It was a befitting event for the district and our fallen heroes from the district must be smiling in their graves.”

Chief Ndanga said he skipped the provincial celebrations to be with his kinsmen at the district celebrations.

“Usually, I go to the province on such important national events but this year it was worthy celebrating it in our district thanks to our local company, which sponsored everything,” he said.

River Valley Group chief executive officer, Dr Smelly Dube, said her company was delighted to support national events every year.

“We usually donate food hampers and host a luncheon for widows and widowers of the liberation heroes at the provincial level but this is our second year hosting it at district level,” she said.

“We operate in the Shurugwi community and this time we decided to be with them on this special day as we join the President and the nation at large in remembering our heroes and heroines who sacrificed their lives for us to be who we are today,” said Dr Dube