Body found lying in pool of blood

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

Police in Kwekwe are investigating a suspected case of murder after a body of a man was found lying in a pool of blood in Fitchlea Suburb by a police officer.

The body of Brighton Moyo, who was last seen at a nightclub in Amaveni, was discovered by a police officer who was going about his business on 12 August around 8PM.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed that investigations were ongoing.

“A male police officer was on his way to the Kwekwe Central Business District along Amaveni road when he discovered a dead body lying in a pool of blood. Further examinations revealed that the body had multiple deep cuts all over the body. Marks suggesting a struggle were discovered,” he said.

A torn work suit jacket was also discovered a few meters away from the body.

Moyo had last been seen at Televivo Night Club in Amaveni.

“Investigations are still ongoing and no arrests have been made so far. We appeal for assistance from members of the public if there is anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects,” said Inspector Mahoko.