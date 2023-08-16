Hlanganani World Tourism Expo set for October

Business Writer

The annual tourism trade fair – Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo which seeks to promote the country’s rich heritage, hospitality and showcasing Zimbabwe as an authentic African tourism destination is scheduled for October in Bulawayo

The expo will run from 12 to 14 October at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre.

Previous editions have attracted participants from countries in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Pacific.

The annual event organised by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry provides a platform for tourism players, both local and international, to network, explore collaboration opportunities, and exhibit their products and services.

The exhibition forms part of the Tourism Recovery Plan with the aim of achieving a US$5 billion economy by 2025.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) Chief Executive Officer, Ms Winnie Muchanyuka said this year’s installation will beam the light on tourism and place the entire travel and tourism industry on center stage.

“We look forward to showcasing the beauty, heritage, and hospitality of our country, and promote Zimbabwe as an irresistible destination for travellers looking to experience authentic African tourism,” she said.

A wide range of engaging and interactive activities have been lined up.

“An exciting array of activities awaits participants. These will include business-to-business meetings for industry players and buyers. A Tourism investment forum will be held to showcase opportunities that are available to potential tourism sector investors.

“The aviation sector will also converge to talk about various issues affecting the aviation sector. A career guidance session will be held for the upcoming tourism leaders. Buyers will take up the usual destination site visits in the different locations across the destination to get an understanding of what the country’s incredible tourist attractions,” she said.

She urged the sector’s new players to take advantage of the expo to exhibit and showcase their businesses.

“We are encouraging the upcoming tourism players who have difficulties in accessing the market to come and register as exhibitors and be able to use this platform to market their facilities to the broader tourism family and more so to the visiting international buyers,” said Ms Muchanyuka.

Registration is now open and can be completed online