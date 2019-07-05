President appoints acting judges

Fidelis Munyoro, Chief Court Reporter

President Mnangagwa has appointed three retired judges – Justices November Mtshiya, Nicholas Ndou and Vernanda Ziyambi as acting judges of the High Court bench to preside over matters in the special courts for Income Tax Appeals and Fiscal Appeals of the higher court.

Their appointment is with effect from Tuesday.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba yesterday wrote to the three judges advising them of their appointment.

“This is to inform you that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, in terms of Section 181(3) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, has appointed you as an acting judge of the High Court to preside over matters in the Special Court for Income Tax Appeals and Fiscal Appeals of the High Court with effect from 2nd July 2019,” read the letter dated July 3, 2019, seen by our Harare Bureau.

Justice Mtshiya retired after serving nine years on the bench in 2016. Until his appointment on Tuesday, he was acting judge of Appeal at the Lesotho Appeal Court.

Justice Ndou resigned from the bench in 2012 after serving 10 years.

He also served at the Namibia’s Supreme Court bench on a private arrangement, while Justice Ziyambi until her appointment was the acting judge of Appeal at the Supreme Court.