President commissions ZRP vehicles

20 Aug, 2021 - 14:08 0 Views
President commissions ZRP vehicles President Mnangagwa handing over 82 police vehicles at Morris Depot in Harare this morning.

The Chronicle

Harare Bureau

President Mnangagwa has today commissioned 82 different vehicles to the Zimbabwe Republic Police as part of efforts by the Second Republic to capacitate law enforcement agencies in combating crime in the country.

The vehicles that include, 46 single cab Ford Rangers, 24 Kia Picanto 9 Kia Rio, 2 Renault kwd and one Renault Logan were commissioned at Morris Depot in Harare today.

Of late, police have been battling to contain cases armed robberies that have been on the prowl in recent past.

“Crime by its nature and diverse forms, retards the normal function of society, requiring intervention by law enforcement authorities, the broader security establishment, citizens and the business community, among others.

“Perpetrators of crimes and offenders must thus be firmly dealt with in order to curb crime, deviance and illicit behaviour.

Criminals must never be given any breathing space to commit their illegal, immoral and even wicket acts,” said President Mnangagwa while giving his key note address.

 

