President commits to assisting artistes post-Covid-19

Showbiz Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has pledged to assist artistes whose industry has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic due to the lockdown.

The President who met artistes in Bulawayo last year at an arts indaba, on Friday morning instructed the Minister of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation to come up with a proposal of how the arts industry can be assisted post Covid-19.

Due to the ban on public gatherings in March this year, artistes have not been able to host shows and sell their products.

“Sometime last year, I held an indaba in Bulawayo with players in our creative industry – the artistes. Generally, this is an industry which thrives on crowds: by way of musical shows, performances, markets…

“Expectedly, the extended national lockdown has denied this vital sector the crowds which are its lifeline. I am therefore instructing Minister Kirsty Coventry to make a proposal to Government on how best this sector can be helped, post-Covid-19,” said the President in his Workers Day address.

Earlier this month, artistes who have lost business due to the pandemic, were advised to submit their names to the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe stating how the pandemic had affected their incomes in order for them to get a Government bailout.

This was part of moves by government to cushion small and informal businesses through the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development.

Artistes countrywide, submitted their names and are now waiting for feedback from the arts council.