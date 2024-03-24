President Mnangagwa affirms Zimbabwe”s determination to eliminate TB by 2030

Obey Sibanda, Online Writer

President Mnangagwa’s Second Republic have taken bold steps in placing TB on the political agenda and giving hope to Zimbabweans grappling with the disease.

Adressimg villagers who had gathered at Somvubu High School in Inyathi District to commemorate World TB Day, Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Sleiman Kwidini said the government stance was a major step towards eradicating the disease.

The World marks TB Day on 24 March.

“H. E. President Mnangagwa, led a delegation to the UN High Level Meeting on TB that was held alongside the 2023 UN General Assembly, where he affirmed his support to end TB by 2030 in line with vision 2030,” said Deputy Minister Kwidini. He said the national STOP TB Partnership is in place and is

participating in the implementation of activities aimed at combating TB

such as public awareness-raising activities and advocating for increased

allocation of domestic resources towards the TB response.

He said a strong message that needed to reach everyone in Zimbabwe was that TB is curable even in people living with HIV.

“We just need to identify it early and take medication courses until finished,” said Deputy Minister Kwidini.