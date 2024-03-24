‘TB is curable, ‘ message of hope from World TB Commemorations in Inyathi District

Obey Sibanda, Online Writer

In the vibrant community of Inyathi in Matabeleland North, where a resilient spirit runs deep within the people, the annual World Tuberculosis (TB) commemorations were a time of reflection, hope, and unity. Each year, on 24 March, communities across Zimbabwe join the world to raise awareness about the devastating impact of TB and to honour those who lost their lives to the ancient disease.

In the bustling Inyathi community, the Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Sleiman Kwidini said TB was curable and could be eradicated through early treatment and adherence to medication.

The commemorations took on a grand scale. colorful banners adorned Somvubu High school, carrying messages of education and prevention. Health workers, activists, and volunteers joined forces, fanning out across the community to spread knowledge about TB symptoms, transmission, and treatment.

Men, women, and children of all ages brought their stories, their energy, and their determination to combat TB. An elderly woman, her voice strong and resolute, shared her personal encounter with the disease, urging those around her to seek early diagnosis and treatment.

The air was filled with music, dance, and laughter, as villagers embraced the opportunity to stand united against TB. Public figures, including government officials and celebrities, lent their support, amplifying the message across the district.

The World TB commemorations were not just a day of remembrance; they were a catalyst for change. People left the event empowered, armed with knowledge, and ready to make a difference within their communities. Together, they vowed to build a future where TB would be nothing but a distant memory, and where the health and well-being of every Zimbabwean would thrive.