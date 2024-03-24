Pumula quarry mine ploughs back to community

Hualin Quarry Mine, situated in Pumula North, Bulawayo has partnered with residents’ associations in Ward 17 to assist residents in alleviating water shortages and paying school fees for the less privileged learners.

The company recently held a stakeholders meeting with the Bulawayo Residents Association, Bulawayo United Residents Association, Village Development Committee, Mthwakazi Residents Association and Non-Background Stakeholders to ascertain how the company can initiate its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes in Ward 17, where it is located.

The spokesman for the company, Mr Roderick Moyo, said the company has come up with an SRC plan after consultations with residents’ associations. He said the company has started to provide water tanks in schools and community centres. In addition, the company has started paying school fees and examination fees for a number of underprivileged students in the ward.

“Despite the financial challenges, Hualin Investments has not neglected its Corporate Social Responsibility towards the community. After meetings with residents of Ward 17 and multiple associations, the company has implemented a Corporate Social Responsibility Plan. The company conducted a needs assessment survey in cooperation with representatives of Ward 17. It identified nine targeted schools for this support. Of these eight targeted schools, Babambeni Primary School is already a beneficiary of another water kiosk project from Hualin Investments, which was set up to support Pumula North residents living near the primary school. In addition to helping with water infrastructure, Hualin Investments is also contributing to the education sector by paying for school fees and ZIMSEC registration fees for five vulnerable students in each of the nine schools, including Pumula High Secondary School. Just this morning, we paid O-level examination fees for one of the top students at Sizalendaba secondary school,” said Mr Moyo.

He added that the company was also supporting vulnerable groups such as orphans, elderly people, and people with disabilities with food parcels. The councillor for Ward 17, Clr Sikhululekile Moyo, said she was happy with the relations that the company has fostered with residents, adding that locals were also benefiting from the proceeds of the quarry mine.

“The company met with residents’ associations and agreed to assist residents in a number of areas. What is left is the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, but all stakeholders were involved and I am happy with the engagement that the company is making with residents. I have no problem at all,” she said.

A representative of the residents’ associations, Mr Nqobizitha Moyo, said they were happy that the company was assisting in developing the ward.

“Our concerns as residents are being addressed. We are happy with the progress that we are making. They gave us feedback on the trial blast and we will not be feeling any ground vibrations if they continue to do things like they did during the trial blast. The company is assisting in terms of developing the ward and paying school fees for the less privileged. This means residents are also benefiting from the quarry mine that is located in their area, which is a good development,” he said.

The mine recently successfully underwent trial blasts to improve its environmental management plan.

“After months of trial blasts and feedback from stakeholders, the regulatory authority has approved the blasting parameters used in the last trial. The Ministry of Mines’ inspectors supervised the trial blasts from November 2023 to February 2024, closely monitoring the latest blast for vibrations and dust. The mine has also implemented safety measures to warn residents living near the mine, including using notices and sirens and human personnel. The Ministry of Mine’s explosives inspectors will continue to supervise the blasting to ensure compliance with the approved standard. With the regulatory authority’s approval of the recent trial blast’s blasting parameters, residents can be rest assured that the mine is taking necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the workers and the surrounding environment,” said the company spokesperson.

