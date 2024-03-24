Palm Sunday – Christian Holy Week starts

Prince Ngwenya, Online Writer

PALM Sunday is an observance in Christianity that celebrates the significant event of Jesus’ triumphant arrival in Jerusalem, as described in the Bible.

It is a moment when he was warmly welcomed by enthusiastic crowds who waved palm branches and laid them on the ground along his path.

For 2024, Palm Sunday will be observed on March 24. Alternately referred to as Passion Sunday, it serves as the commencement of Holy Week, which holds great importance in the Christian calendar. This sacred week encompasses various events, including the re-enactment of Jesus’ crucifixion and death on Good Friday, as well as his resurrection on Easter.