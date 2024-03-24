VP Chiwenga and his wife, Colonel Miniyothabo join Palm Sunday March in Bulawayo

CHRISTIANS across the world are today commemorating Palm Sunday in rememberance of the path that Jesus walked as he made his way to Jerusalem.

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga and his wife Colonel Miniyothabo are today joining the Catholic in marching in celebration of Palm Sunday.

The procession is now reaching the St Mary’s Cathedral in Bulawayo.

Palm Sunday is celebrated on Sunday before Good Friday when Jesus was crucified