President Mnangagwa departs from Bulawayo

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

President Mnangagwa left the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo aboard a Boeing 737, Mbuya Nehanda this afternoon.

He had just finished addressing thousands of youths at the Vision 2030 Movement at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre Hall 1 in the city.

The conference was running under the theme Creating a young people-led Economy by 2030 by fighting drug and substance abuse.

The event was attended by Vice President General (Retired) Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Defence and War Veterans Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, Public Service Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima, Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry, Minister of Environment Mangaliso Ndlovu, Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, Zanu PF Bulawayo Chairman Cde Jabulani Sibanda.