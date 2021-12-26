President Mnangagwa in Bulawayo for National Thanksgiving service

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has landed at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo to attend the fifth edition of the annual National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Grounds.

He jetted in at 8.50am and was welcomed by State Security Minister Owen Ncube and Minister Sithembiso Nyoni and service chiefs

The service will take place in Hall 4 at the Trade Fair grounds from 9AM and is open to all denominations.

It will be broadcast live on ZBCtv platforms.

This year’s theme is “Pursuing Nation Building Initiatives in the Spirit of Godly Patriotism, Ownership, Unity and Inclusiveness.”

The church service is being organised by the Faith for the Nation Campaign — an inter-denominational grouping of local churches.

It is a platform where believers meet the country’s leadership to intercede for the nation.