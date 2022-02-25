President Mnangagwa officially opens Zimbabwe-Botswana BNC

Leonard Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

President Mnangagwa has officially opened the 3rd session of the Zimbabwe-Botswana Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Victoria Falls.

The official opening paves way for the signing of the Memoranda of Understanding which he and his Botswana counterpart, President Masisi will oversee.

In his official remarks, President Mnangagwa bemoaned the effects of Covid-19 in the country and region, but said Zimbabwe came up with a robust vaccination drive that has seen the country vaccinate about 40 percent of the eligible population, with a number of towns like Victoria Falls achieving herd immunity.

He said the already signed agreements on health has enhanced cooperation on health matters between the two countries.

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe stands ready to cooperate with Botswana and other regional countries as Zimbabwe donated 50 000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines to Botswana.