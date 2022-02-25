NetOne increases price of data by more than 100% – 80GB now costs $99 000

NetOne Cellular yesterday announced that it would be increasing data bundle tariffs today.

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

CELLULAR network operator, NetOne has increased One Fi bundle prices by more than 100 percent with the highest bundle – 80GB – going for $99 000 or US$798, 39.

10GB now cost $16 250 from $6500, 25GB costs $40 700 from $8 500, 50GB is now $81 400 from $12 500 and for 80GB one has to part with $99 000. It was $15 000.

In US dollars, using the auction rate, 10GB now goes for US$131, 25GB is US$328, 23, 50gb US$656, 45 and 80GB leaves one US798, 39 broke.