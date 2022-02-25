Breaking News
NetOne increases price of data by more than 100% – 80GB now costs $99 000

The Chronicle

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

CELLULAR network operator, NetOne has increased One Fi bundle prices by more than 100 percent with the highest bundle – 80GB – going for $99 000 or US$798, 39.

NetOne Cellular yesterday announced that it would be increasing data bundle tariffs today.

10GB now cost $16 250 from $6500, 25GB costs $40 700 from $8 500, 50GB is now $81 400 from $12 500 and for 80GB one has to part with $99 000. It was $15 000.

In US dollars, using the auction rate, 10GB now goes for US$131, 25GB is US$328, 23, 50gb US$656, 45 and 80GB leaves one US798, 39 broke.

