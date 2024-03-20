President Mnangagwa receives wheat and fertiliser donation from Russian Federation and Uralchem Group

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa officially received wheat and fertiliser donated by the Russian Federation and Uralchem Group today at the Grain Marketing Board depot in Harare.

The consignment consists of 250 000 Metric Tonnes of wheat donated by the Russian Federation Government and 23 000 tonnes of fertiliser from Uralchem Group, a leading global producer of mineral fertiliser and chemical products.

The Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Zimbabwe, His Excellency Nikolai Vladimirovich Krasilnikov presented the donation at the Grain Marketing Board Depot in Aspindale Park, Harare.

Zimbabwe is among six African countries that are expected to receive about 50 000 tonnes of grain free of charge from Russia as part of efforts to improve food security.

The relationship between Zimbabwe and Russia continues to grow as the Second Republic under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa has been keeping its engagement and re-engagement drive on a positive trajectory culminating in agreements with several countries in a bid to bolster cooperation across various sectors.

The development is a fulfillment of a promise made by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa last year in August.