  • Today Wed, 06 Mar 2024

President Mnangagwa swears in three deputy ministers

President Mnangagwa

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa on Wednesday morning swore in three Deputy Ministers at State House in Harare.

Present at the swearing in ceremony were Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi.

President Mnangagwa swore in Warvets Minister Monica Mavunga and Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Raj Modi, at State House, this morning.

