President Mnangagwa to cap 172 graduands at Manicaland State University

Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will today cap 172 graduands at Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences’ 2nd Graduation Ceremony, in Mutare.

The President, who has arrived for the ceremony, is also the Chancellor of all State Universities and will preside over the graduation.

He is accompanied by the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Development Professor Amon Murwira.

Graduands, 83 are female and 89 are male, are drawn from the University’s four faculties namely; Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Applied Sciences and Technology, Faculty of Agri-Business Management and Faculty of Applied Social Sciences.

Graduands breakdown by Faculty; Faculty of Engineering (56 graduands) 43 males

and 13 females; Faculty of Applied Sciences and Technology (42 graduands), 26 males and 16 females; Faculty of Agribusiness Management (53 graduands), 30 females and 23 males; and Faculty of Applied Social Sciences (20 graduands), 14 females and six males.