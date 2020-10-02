President Mnangagwa wishes US president speedy recovery

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Correspondent

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has wished American president Mr Donald Trump a speedy recovery after the statesman and his wife tested positive for Covid-19.

US president Trump (74) announced on his Twitter account Friday morning that he and his wife Melania, had tested positive and both have gone into quarantine.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS (Meliana) and I tested positive for Covid-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

His wife Melania tweeted: “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”

President Mnangagwa wished a speedy recovery to Mr Trump with through a tweet.

“My best wishes to President Trump @realdonaldtrump and the First Lady @FLOTUS as they make a full recovery from COVID-19.”

President Mnangagwa was joined by other world leaders in wishing Mr Trump and his wife a speedy recovery, such as United Kingdom prime minister Boris Johnson who also suffered and recovered from Covid-19, earlier this year.

“My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus.”

Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery.”

Mr Trump and Meliana were tested after one of his closest aides, White House counsellor Hope Hicks, showed Covid symptoms this week. This was after Hicks had travelled to campaign events around the country with Trump’s entourage, including several other family members.

Covid-19 has claimed 207 000 American lives and infected 7 million people in that country.

