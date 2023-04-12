President to grace Vision 2030 Movement engagement

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected in Bulawayo today where he will lead deliberation on the inclusion of youth in economic development while also tackling the topical issue of drug and substance abuse ravaging communities.

Today’s engagement comes barely a week after President Mnangagwa officiated at the Concord Young Women in Business Global ICT graduation last Thursday.

In line with his policy of leaving no one and no place behind in pursuit of the national development agenda and Vision 2030, President Mnangagwa has availed himself in various social groups where Government policies are enunciated.

Government ministries spearheading the programme are expected to make presentations on how they are implementing the economic blueprint National Development Strategy 1 (2021-2025).

The event will be held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre Hall 1.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary Mr Paul Nyoni confirmed the President’s visit.

“We are expecting the President to grace the Vision 2030 Movement engagement to be held tomorrow (today) at the ZITF exhibition centre in Bulawayo. This is a meeting about the inclusion of youths in economic development where Government is expected to outline some of the major highlights that have been achieved under the NDS1. Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube will also address the gathering,” he said.

Mr Nyoni said the country is also dealing with a serious drug problem affecting the youth and today’s meeting will also tackle the issue.

Vision 2030 Movement vice-president Miss Primrose Moyo said the engagement is an opportunity for young people to have a better appreciation of Government programmes.

Miss Moyo said young people are grateful to President Mnangagwa for heeding their call.

“It shows that the President is a listening leader. He is availing his time to young people demystifying the narrative that a President should be inaccessible,” she said.

“Through the engagement with the President we expect young people to appreciate better Government programmes as well as how they can also be involved in economic productivity.”

Miss Moyo said young people have a role to play in ensuring that the country attains an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

She said it is worrying to note that the generality of young people are wasting their lives on drugs instead of participating in the country’s economic productivity.

“Hence, this engagement is expected to open the eyes of some of these youths so that they understand the economic opportunities that are available to them. We have invited the Youth Empowerment Bank among other institutions to make exhibitions on what the youth can take advantage of as we forge towards Vision 2030,” said Miss Moyo.

“At the moment we are concerned that a lot of youths are using their energies to abuse drugs as opposed to partaking in economic productivity. The conference is expected to show how drug abuse is a hindrance towards the attainment of Vision 2030.” Zimbabwe is working towards a drug-free society through a drug master plan which will help the country achieve Vision 2030. The master plan aims at dealing with drug and substance abuse in society.

Addressing youths during the National Youth Day celebrations in Lupane recently, President Mnangagwa said under the Second Republic, his administration will continue to avail opportunities for the youth to realise their full potential in line with the devolution and decentralisation policy of ensuring that young people have access to quality social services such as education and health facilities. He also noted that drug and substance abuse is one of the leading causes of crime, gang violence, dysfunctional families, injury and premature death of young people.

At Government level, an inter-ministerial committee is scaling up the implementation of multi-pronged strategies in response to the drugs and substance abuse scourge. — @nqotshili