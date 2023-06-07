Breaking News
Prince Dube scores for Azam

07 Jun, 2023 - 13:06 0 Views
Prince Dube

The Chronicle

 

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

WARRIORS striker Prince Dube scored his eighth goal in the Tanzanian Premier League when his Azam FC outfit won 2-0 against Coastal Union on Tuesday evening.

Dube found the target in the closing stages of the game. His side is placed in third position on the table with 56 points from 29 outings.

Young Africans are top of the table with 75 points.

Simba occupy second place with 70 points.

Dube, a proven goal scorer has had his career derailed by injuries.

Dube left Highlanders FC in 2017 for SuperSport United in the Premier Soccer League of South Africa but he did not manage to break into the first team.

He was loaned to Black Leopards for a season but still battled for regular game time.

Dube became Zimbabwe’s 2019 Soccer Star of the Year second runners-up after he regained form at the 2006 Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League champions, Highlanders FC.

The forward made his national team debut on March 26, 2017, when Zimbabwe played to a 0-0 draw against neighbours Zambia. Since then, he has played in nine matches and has scored six goals.

