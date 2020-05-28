Prince mourns Augustine Moyo

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS striker Prince Dube has mourned the death of renowned public relations practitioner and staunch Bosso fan Augustine Moyo who died on Tuesday in a freak car accident in Harare.

Police said the 40-year-old female driver (name supplied) is likely to be charged with culpable homicide.

Dube took to Twitter and described Moyo as a great and loyal member of the Highlanders’ family.

“We lost a great member as the Bosso family and we greatly appreciate the support and love we were given by such a loyal fan. Deepest condolences to his family and friends and may his soul rest in eternal peace,” wrote Dube.

Police sources said they have all the evidence to charge the female driver, who is an employee at a Harare private clinic.

“From what has been gathered, there is reasonable suspicion that the suspect wanted to intentionally injure and kill the now deceased. We have established that the two had a heated argument on Monday night, with the now late Moyo standing outside the car on the driver’s side while the female driver was in the driver’s seat and the door was open,” said a police source.

The source said in the process, Moyo tried to remove ignition keys and it was at that moment that the female driver took off at high speed.

“She drove straight into a tree and rammed the car on the driver’s side resulting in Moyo being trapped between the door and the tree. Indications are that he sustained a broken spinal cord hence our belief that we have a strong case to charge the driver with culpable homicide,” said the source.

Moyo who lived in the Mashonaland East town of Marondera, leaves behind wife Chantelle and three children.

He was 38.