Private School event to bring back old school music vibes

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

An event dubbed “Private School” is set to take place at the Pavillion at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) on Sunday. It will feature an impressive line-up of renowned DJs including Emity Smooth, Kead Wikead, Prince Eskhosini, Mark Vusani, Bman, Bryce DJ Klasiq, Kimble Rogers, Ryan Synth, Ash T, and Band Fusion.

Event organisers emphasised that the event is dedicated to old school music, aiming to transport attendees back in time with soul, RnB, and hip-hop classics.

“It’s solely about old school music, taking people back in time as far as Soul/Rnb and hip-hop is concerned. People should expect good vibes in a chilled space. They should also expect to meet and interact with other old school music lovers, but above all, expect the best of music,” said organisers of the event.

Organisers have expressed readiness for the gathering and urged patrons to secure their tickets in advance as there will be no ticket sales at the gate.

The Private School event is expected to be a memorable occasion for attendees who share a passion for old school music and are looking forward to enjoying a special musical journey in a distinctive environment.

_@TashaMutsiba