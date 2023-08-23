Professor Mthuli Ncube casts vote; promises to deliver

Peter Matika, [email protected]

AFTER waiting six hours, under the scorching Southern African sun, to cast a vote residents of Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park suburb are finally voting.

Among them is Professor Mthuli Ncube, who is the aspiring Zanu-PF National House of Assembly candidate for the constituency.

Having braced the day’s wait under the sun Professor Ncube said he was happy to have finally expressed his constitutional right under the Second Republic.

He said despite being a candidate he is focused in delivering to the people of Zimbabwe and Cowdray Park was just a tip of the ice berg.

“I am doer and not a ‘promiser’. I am people oriented like I have always said so. Put me in a place and I will deliver. I am happy with the process I am proud of this country’s economic achievements. Let us vote wisely and for the right candidate for result-oriented people,” said Professor Ncube.

He said the polls were a time for people to express their views and concerns.

“Let the people talk and express their wishes,” said Professor Ncube.