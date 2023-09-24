Prominent goat breeder, Chris Grant dies

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

PROMINENT Umguza-based goat farmer and breeder, Chris Grant, has died.

According to Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union Matabeleland North provincial chairman, Mr Winston Barbage, the successful farmer died in his sleep on Saturday.

“This is a huge tragedy for the farming community. Grant went to sleep on Friday and never woke up, the whole farming community is at a loss of words and we can only but commiserate with his grieving widow, Mrs Grant. This is terrible, so tragic,” said a distraught Mr Barbage.

Grant is the founder of Mzilikazi Kalahari Red Goats Stud and Mzilikazi Feeds, which gives training to goat farmers, supplies them with small breeds, stock feed and then link the farmers to potential markets. His farm is in Umguza District.

Grant, a livestock farmer since 1993, raised cattle for nearly a decade, but in 2000 he started rearing goats after noticing changes in Zimbabwe’s climate.

His death comes a few weeks before a Goat Breeders Association of Zimbabwe Goat Indaba set for October 27-29 where he was set to be one of the panelists.

