Nakamba’s Luton picks up first

Innocent Kurira, Sports Writer

MARVELOUS Nakamba’s Luton Town picked up their first ever point in the 2023/2024 English Premier League season after they drew 1-1 against Wolves on Saturday.

Zimbabwean international Nakamba played the entire 90 minutes as his side came from behind to salvage a point.

Striker Carlton Morris secured the Hatters’ first-ever Premier League point when he sent Jose Sa the wrong way from the spot 25 minutes from time after Joao Gomes handled.

Prior to this game, the Hatters had lost all their opening four games.

Luton Town coach Rob Edwards is confident his side’s first win is imminent.

“Everyone can stop talking about Luton being the only team not to have anything. We’ve got that off our backs. It shows at this level how hard you have to work, almost perfect to get something from the game.I ‘m really proud of everyone connected to the club. We showed what we’re about, The performance was brilliant,” said Edwards after the Wolves draw.

Nakamba joined Luton on a permanent basis from Aston Villa, having impressed on loan last season at Kenilworth Road.

The Zimbabwe midfielder joined the Hatters in January, with his proactiveness on and off the ball making him a hit with the Bedfordshire side’s supporters and helping the team to a third-placed finish in the Championship, before his confidently taken penalty in the play-off final shootout against Coventry kept Luton’s noses in front as they secured a barely believable promotion.

-@innocentskizoe