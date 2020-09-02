Prominent Mangwe couple murdered, bodies burnt inside house

Mthabisi Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

A prominent elderly couple from Mangwe District, Matabeleland South was gruesomely murdered by robbers who raided their homestead on Tuesday night before burning their bodies in one of the houses.

The 83-year-old Mr Nicholas Nleya was and his wife Margaret (78) were burnt beyond recognition at their home in Mzaza village in Empandeni.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said he was yet to get finer details on the incident.

In a telephone interview, the couples’ daughter Mrs Busi Tshuma confirmed the death of her parents.

She said police had arrived at the scene to carry out investigations.

“As we speak the police are at the homestead where they are taking statements on the cruel death of my parents. Apparently, these thieves came in at around 9pm yesterday and destroyed the windowpane to my parents’ bedroom, the only place they destroyed.

“It looks like they first killed them and then set a petrol bomb on their bodies, such an inhumane treatment,” she said.

Mrs Tshuma workers spotted one of the perpetrators leaving the scene and alerted neighbours.

“The neighbours came and tried to put out the fire. By the time it was put out, the roof was already damaged,” she said.

…More to follow