Miss Mpopoma shelved due to lockdown

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE second edition of the Miss Mpopoma pageant which was scheduled to take place this month has been shelved until a time when public gatherings will be allowed, organisers have said.

Twelve finalists had qualified for this year’s pageant which is being hosted by Ibrah Modelling Agency (IMA) and is meant to give aspiring models in the western suburbs a platform to showcase their talent.

IMA founder, Ibraheem “Ibrah” Kuvawoga said: “After lengthy deliberations, we’ve ruled out the possibility of hosting our annual beauty pageant this month as we’re putting the health and safety of our various stakeholders first.

“Please note that we’ll not change the contestants that we have and we’re keeping the online votes as they are. However, the contestants can choose to eliminate themselves if need be. We’re now looking forward to hosting the pageant late this year or early next year if the Covid-19 pandemic has been curbed.”

Those who will come out tops are set to get contracts with the modelling agency where they will be further groomed and given exposure.

The inaugural Miss Mpopoma held last year saw Precious Mguni clinching the crown. – @mthabisi_mthire