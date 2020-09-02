Unstoppable Asaph, Msiz’Kay top charts with Asipheli Moya

Mthabisi Tshuma , Showbiz Correspondent

THE BULAWAYO boys are unstoppable in claiming their spots as some of the best Zimbabwean rappers as they are topping the ZiFM Top 40 chart show.

A fortnight ago, their song Asipheli Moya was on position one, an impressive feat considering that the single was released barely a month ago.

This past Saturday, they were on position two.

Commenting on the achievement, Asaph said: “I’m excited about Asipheli Moya hitting the top spots on ZiFM Top 40 charts. This makes it my third song to top the charts including Mabo and Like So.”

The artiste said fans should look out for more amazing work that he is currently working on. – @mthabisi_mthire.