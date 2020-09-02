Unstoppable Asaph, Msiz’Kay top charts with Asipheli Moya

02 Sep, 2020 - 13:09 0 Views
0 Comments
Unstoppable Asaph, Msiz’Kay top charts with Asipheli Moya

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma , Showbiz Correspondent  

THE BULAWAYO boys are unstoppable in claiming their spots as some of the best Zimbabwean rappers as they are topping the ZiFM Top 40 chart show.

A fortnight ago, their song Asipheli Moya was on position one, an impressive feat considering that the single was released barely a month ago.

This past Saturday, they were on position two.

Commenting on the achievement, Asaph said: “I’m excited about Asipheli Moya hitting the top spots on ZiFM Top 40 charts. This makes it my third song to top the charts including Mabo and Like So.”

The artiste said fans should look out for more amazing work that he is currently working on. – @mthabisi_mthire.

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting