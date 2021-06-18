Promoter Boss D to uplift Mat North artistes

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH Africa-based Victoria Falls promoter, Boss D (Daniel Dube) has come to the rescue of artistes from the resort city by facilitating a recording deal for them.

The deal is open to those who want to take part in Boss D’s self-named riddim that was produced by DJ Bruno (real name Daniel Ngavi) of Danica Studios. The best artiste to ride on the riddim is set to pocket US$100, get two free recordings at Danica Studios and production of one music video of their songs.

Danica Studios director, Tariro Murirwa said the initiative seeks to uplift artistes from the resort city.

“Our new riddim is named after Boss D, a music promoter who appreciated the work that we do here at Danica Studios and offered his support. He paid us to produce this riddim and we successfully did so. Now, we’re inviting artistes to ride on the riddim.

“The riddim was produced by DJ Bruno who took over the reins from Chuchu Manie, a producer who was with us but left for South Africa,” said Murirwa.

He said Boss D has shown commitment in upgrading the Danica Studios as he wants nothing but the best for the studio and its artistes.

“Boss D has also said he wants to upgrade our studios as he wants them to be top class. He wants us to accommodate all up-and-coming artistes who cannot afford studio time,” said Murirwa. — @mthabisi_mthire.