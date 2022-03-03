Promoters working on rescheduling failed Big Boys show

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

EVENT organisers, 3D Events Management have said that they are in the process of setting up new dates for the Cassper Nyovest, Naak Musiq and Amaroto gig.

The South African acts failed to perform at a show that was scheduled for Kumalo Hockey Stadium after police shut down the gig just after 10PM due to lockdown regulations. At that time, a few local acts; DJ Liz, POY and Noreen Moira had performed.

In a statement, organisers said they are in talks with the SA artistes to reschedule the gig.

“3D Events Management would like to express its profound and sincere apologies to valued patrons on the shutdown of the Sunday Summer Big Boys Party on 27 February at the Kumalo Hockey Stadium.

“The shutdown was unforeseeable as we had done all the logistics to our level best to make sure that the show was a success. We are in talks with the artistes’ management to organise new dates for the show,” show organisers said.

They advised those who paid to attend the show to get in touch with them.

“With regards to ticket holders, we kindly request that you get in touch with 3D Events Management. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and look forward to our next show. We hope you will give us the same support as you always do,” read the statement. – @mthabisi_mthire