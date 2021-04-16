Prophet Tatenda Makasi trends with visionary anointing water

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

OVER the past few months, self-proclaimed prophet Tatenda Makasi has grown popular in the mining town of Gwanda for his unique and rather unconventional method of deliverance and healing through water that when one drinks, shows them visions of their enemies intended bad acts.

Prophet Makasi who is the founder and leader of the Destiny Life Ministries, says God bestowed upon him the power to use water for people to visualise acts of bad perpetrators to their lives.

The man of the cloth made headlines in Gwanda recently after he allegedly “prayed for one businessman identified as Elvis who had a stroke and was healed instantly after my prayers.”

Prophet Makasi said continued induced lockdowns and limitations of church gatherings inspired him to design the more sophisticated bottled anointing water for deliverance.

“The start of the year brought about too many challenges for many and as a church, we were also affected as we could not have physical interactions.

“Seeing that, the Lord sent me to assist people to achieve their desires in the process of securing their fate from their enemies through being able to visualise their actions before they are put into use.

“The anointing water is bestowed with powers that are far more different than the one used by many prophets. This is so because when one drinks the water, they will be more than healed as they will be able to visualise in their mind, the actions of their enemies before they even commit those actions,” said Prophet Makasi.

Prophet Makasi added that visualising actions of the enemies beforehand enables his followers to be safe from harm with prosperity being their only fate.

“This has worked wonders for many and is tried and tested. Drinking the water clears one’s mind for success and greatness wherever they go.” – @mthabisi_mthire