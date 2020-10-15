Provinces await Zanu-PF DCC elections date

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE Zanu-PF Matabeleland North provincial leadership has said revival of the District Coordinating Committee (DCC) will help the party to strengthen grassroot structures in preparation for the 2023 general elections.

The ruling party disbanded the DCCs in 2012 after it was felt they had been hijacked by elements that wanted to manipulate the party structures to foment factionalism and disharmony in the party.

The DCCs are making a return with elections set to be held soon.

All provinces have sent curriculum vitaes (CVs) of aspiring DCC members to the party’s headquarters and the Politburo will come up with a final list of eligible candidates to contest the elections whose date will be announced in due course.

In an interview, Zanu-PF Matabeleland North provincial chairman Cde Richard Moyo said the DCCs will improve the party’s reach to all parts of the province especially constituencies held by opposition.

“Aspiring candidates from all the seven districts successfully submitted their CVs which have gone to the national office. We are currently waiting for the date of election and ballots from the National Political Commissar,” said Cde Moyo.

He said the revival of DCCs will bring relief to the Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) which had been supervising cells and branches.

“The DCC is important because the province was now going down to supervise the cells. Once we do elections, cells and branches will now be supervised by the DCC and this will help further build the party from the grassroots. For now everyone is ready for the elections but we haven’t started campaigning as we wait for official communication,” said Cde Moyo.

In the province, Zanu-PF won eight out of 13 seats with the remainder going to MDC Alliance in the 2018 harmonised election.

Party members are reportedly busy on the ground setting up district structures in some cases by co-opting people.

The new DCCs will also be having war veterans structures.