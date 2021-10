PSL fixtures, date out . . . as Bosso starts league action away

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League kicks off next weekend, November 6 after almost two years of inactivity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The last league championship games were played in December 2019 when FC Platinum won the league title.

Announcing the start of the 2021/22 season, the PSL also released the fixtures.

“The 2021/22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League is set to commence on Saturday 6 November 2021. The league will break in December for the holidays and resume in February 2022 after the Africa Cup of Nations matches.

“The PSL urges clubs and all stakeholders to strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocols to ensure that our stadia remain safe during this pandemic,” said Kudzai Bare, PSL spokesperson.

It’s a baptism of fire for Premiership debutants Tenax CS FC and Cranborne Bullets who mark their arrival in the big boys league with dates against defending champions FC Platinum and 2019 runners-up Chicken Inn.

Just like in 2019, Highlanders begin with an away trip to Black Rhinos. The two teams drew 1-1 in their last meeting.

Bulawayo Chiefs coach Nilton Terroso will get the real feel of the local league when his team plays host to Triangle United. Both teams failed to go beyond the group stage of the Chibuku Super Cup and head to the opener having been working on their shortcomings.

Premiership returnees Bulawayo City will be away to Ngezi Platinum Stars on the opening day.

TOP TEAMS FIXTURES TO LOOK TO

In Match Day 4, which is likely to be played before the Christmas holiday, Dynamos will make a trip to FC Platinum.

This has grown to be one of the exhilarating fixtures. The following weekend, DeMbare will be home to Chicken Inn in yet another clash to look forward to.

The first clash of the platinum miners is on Match Day 8 when defending champions play host to Ngezi in Zvishavane.

Match Day 15, arguably the biggest fixture in the land pitting Highlanders and Dynamos is on at Barbourfields Stadium. Dynamos have gone for five league games without beating Highlanders, losing three times and drawing twice since May 2017 when DeMbare were awarded a 3-0 scoreline following an abandoned match at Barbourfields.

The “BIG” Harare derby will be played at the season’s halfway mark, Match Day 17, with the reverse tie on the last day of the season.

***Below are Castle Lager Premier Soccer League 2021/22 first half fixtures.

Match Day 1

FC Platinum v Tenax Cs FC, Chicken Inn FC v Craneborne Bullets FC, Bulawayo Chiefs FC v Triangle United FC, Dynamos FC v Yadah FC, Zpc Kariba FC v Caps United FC, Harare City FC v Herentals College FC, Black Rhinos FC v Highlanders FC, Ngezi Platinum FC v Bulawayo City FC, Manica Diamonds FC v Whawha FC

Match Day 2

Tenax Cs FC v Whawha FC, Bulawayo City FC v Manica Diamonds FC, Highlanders FC v Ngezi Platinum FC, Herentals College FC v Black Rhinos FC, Caps United FC v Harare City FC, Yadah FC v Zpc Kariba FC, Triangle United FC v Dynamos FC, Craneborne Bullets FC v Bulawayo Chiefs FC, FC Platinum v Chicken Inn FC

Match Day 3

Chicken Inn FC v Tenax Cs FC, Bulawayo Chiefs FC v FC Platinum, Dynamos FC v Craneborne Bullets FC, Zpc Kariba FC v Triangle United FC, Harare City FC v Yadah FC, Black Rhinos FC v Zpc Kariba FC, Ngezi Platinum FC v Herentals College FC, Manica Diamonds FC v Highlanders FC, Whawha FC v Bulawayo City FC

Match Day 4

Tenax Cs FC v Bulawayo City FC, Highlanders FC v Whawha FC, Herentals College FC v Manica Diamonds FC, Caps United FC v Ngezi Platinum FC, Yadah FC v Black Rhinos FC, Triangle United FC v Harare City FC, Craneborne Bullets FC v Zpc Kariba FC, FC Platinum v Dynamos FC, Chicken Inn FC v Bulawayo Chiefs FC

Match Day 5

Bulawayo Chiefs FC v Tenax Cs FC, Dynamos FC v Chicken Inn FC, Zpc Kariba FC v FC Platinum, Harare City FC v Craneborne Bullets FC, Black Rhinos FC v Triangle United FC, Ngezi Platinum FC v Yadah FC, Manica Diamonds FC v Caps United FC, Whawha FC v Herentals College FC, Bulawayo City FC v Highlanders FC

Match Day 6

Tenax Cs FC v Highlanders FC, Herentals College FC v Bulawayo City FC, Caps United FC v Whawha FC, Yadah FC v Manica Diamonds FC, Triangle United FC v Ngezi Platinum FC, Craneborne Bullets FC v Black Rhinos FC, FC Platinum v Harare City FC, Chicken Inn FC v Zpc Kariba FC, Bulawayo Chiefs FC v Dynamos FC

Match Day 7

Dynamos FC v Tenax Cs FC, Zpc Kariba FC v Bulawayo Chiefs FC, Harare City FC v Chicken Inn FC, Black Rhinos FC v FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum FC v Craneborne Bullets FC, Manica Diamonds FC v Triangle United FC, Whawha FC v Yadah FC, Bulawayo City FC v Caps United FC, Highlanders FC v Herentals College FC

Match Day 8

Dynamos FC v Zpc Kariba FC, Bulawayo Chiefs FC v Harare City FC, Chicken Inn FC v Black Rhinos FC, FC Platinum v Ngezi Platinum FC, Craneborne Bullets FC v Manica Diamonds FC, Triangle United FC v Whawha FC, Yadah FC v Bulawayo City FC, Tenax Cs FC v Herentals College FC, Caps United FC v Highlanders FC

Match Day 9

Harare City FC v Dynamos FC, Black Rhinos FC v Bulawayo Chiefs FC, Zpc Kariba FC v Tenax Cs FC, Ngezi Platinum FC v Chicken Inn FC, Manica Diamonds FC v FC Platinum, Whawha FC v Craneborne Bullets FC, Bulawayo City FC v Triangle United FC, Highlanders FC v Yadah FC, Herentals College FC v Caps United FC

Match Day 10

Tenax Cs FC v Caps United FC, Yadah FC v Herentals College FC, Triangle United FC v Highlanders FC, Craneborne Bullets FC v Bulawayo City FC, FC Platinum v Whawha FC, Chicken Inn FC v Manica Diamonds FC, Bulawayo Chiefs FC v Ngezi Platinum FC, Dynamos FC v Black Rhinos FC, Zpc Kariba FC v Harare City FC

Match Day 11

Caps United FC v Yadah FC, Herentals College FC v Triangle United FC, Whawha FC v Chicken Inn FC, Bulawayo City FC v FC Platinum, Highlanders FC v Craneborne Bullets FC, Harare City FC v Tenax Cs FC, Black Rhinos FC v Zpc Kariba FC, Ngezi Platinum FC v Dynamos FC, Manica Diamonds FC v Bulawayo Chiefs FC

Match Day 12

Tenax Cs FC v Yadah FC, Triangle United FC v Caps United FC, Craneborne Bullets FC v Herentals College FC, FC Platinum v Highlanders FC, Chicken Inn FC v Bulawayo City FC, Bulawayo Chiefs FC v Whawha FC, Dynamos FC v Manica Diamonds FC, Zpc Kariba FC v Ngezi Platinum FC, Harare City FC v Black Rhinos FC

Match Day 13

Black Rhinos FC v Tenax Cs FC, Ngezi Platinum FC v Harare City FC, Manica Diamonds FC v Zpc Kariba FC, Whawha FC v Dynamos FC, Bulawayo City FC v Bulawayo Chiefs FC, Highlanders FC v Chicken Inn FC, Herentals College FC v FC Platinum, Caps United FC v Craneborne Bullets FC, Yadah FC v Triangle United FC

Match Day 14

FC Platinum v Caps United FC, Craneborne Bullets FC v Yadah FC, Tenax Cs FC v Triangle United FC, Chicken Inn FC v Herentals College FC, Bulawayo Chiefs FC v Highlanders FC, Dynamos FC v Bulawayo City FC, Zpc Kariba FC v Whawha FC, Harare City FC v Manica Diamonds FC, Tenax Cs FC v Ngezi Platinum FC

Match Day 15

Ngezi Platinum FC v Tenax Cs FC, Manica Diamonds FC v Black Rhinos FC, Whawha FC v Harare City FC,, Bulawayo City FC v Zpc Kariba FC, Highlanders FC v Dynamos FC, Herentals College FC v Bulawayo Chiefs FC, Caps United FC v Chicken Inn FC, Yadah FC v FC Platinum FC, Triangle United FC v Craneborne Bullets FC

Match Day 16

Tenax Cs FC v Craneborne Bullets FC, FC Platinum v Triangle United FC, Chicken Inn FC v Yadah FC, Bulawayo Chiefs FC v Caps United FC, Dynamos FC v Herentals College FC, Zpc Kariba FC v Highlanders FC, Harare City FC v Bulawayo City FC, Black Rhinos FC v Whawha FC, Ngezi Platinum FC v Manica Diamonds FC

Match Day 17

Manica Diamonds FC v Tenax Cs FC, Whawha FC v Ngezi Platinum FC, Bulawayo City FC v Black Rhinos FC, Highlanders FC v Harare City FC, Herentals College FC v Zpc Kariba FC, Caps United FC v Dynamos FC, Yadah FC v Bulawayo Chiefs FC, Triangle United FC v Chicken Inn FC, Craneborne Bullets FC v FC Platinum

