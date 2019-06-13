PSL launches e-ticketing

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League has announced the introduction of an electronic ticketing system that will allow fans to purchase tickets in advance from anywhere in the country.

For now, the facility is available to Econet subscribers only but the PSL said plans are underway to avail it on other mobile networks.

In a statement yesterday, PSL communications and media liaison officer Kudzai Bare said they will have a trial run for the match between Highlanders and Dynamos set for Barbourfields Stadium this Sunday.

“The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League is pleased to announce an electronic ticketing system that will see football fans purchasing advance match tickets through their mobile phones from anywhere around the country. The system is accessible anytime for scheduled matches, improves matchday planning and is designed to enhance the overall customer convenience and experience for our football matches,” said Bare.

“The PSL will this weekend implement a trial run E-ticketing platform for the Matchday 12 fixture between Highlanders FC vs Dynamos FC to be played at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday 16 June 2019. We will further roll out the system across all Harare and Bulawayo matches from Matchday 13,” she said.

To purchase tickets, fans can dial the USSD code *127# and follow the prompt messages that follow. The system allows fans to choose the match they want to watch and the number of tickets they wish to purchase. After payment, a confirmation message with a unique ticket ID will be sent to the user containing the match details.

Bare encouraged fans to buy their tickets before arrival at the stadium to avoid congestion, adding that verification and validation of tickets will be done at the gates upon presentation of the unique ticket ID number received via SMS upon purchase of the ticket.

Fans can write down the ticket ID or memorise it without need to bring their mobile phone along and they can also purchase tickets on behalf of others and send them the relevant Ticket ID to present at the gates.