PSL to discuss Kaizer Chiefs’ request for postponement of matches

Premier Soccer League acting CEO Mato Madlala during the biologically safe environment match venue draw at the PSL offices in Johannesburg on July 29 2020.

Kaizer Chiefs’ request to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to postpone four league matches in December will be discussed at an executive committee meeting on Friday, PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala said.

An urgent committee meeting had already been called regarding “other matters”, and Chiefs’ request for four DStv Premiership matches to be postponed given an outbreak of 31 Covid-19 cases among players and staff at Amakhosi will be high on the agenda.

“The exco is meeting at 11am, so it’s going to be tabled,” Madlala said on Friday morning.

“In fact there was an exco meeting taking place in any case for other matters and the Chiefs issue has been added to the agenda.”

Chiefs said they sent a letter to the PSL asking for their four premiership matches in December, starting with Saturday’s game against Cape Town City at FNB Stadium, to be postponed.

Early on Wednesday morning, Chiefs said 31 people at the club tested positive for Covid-19, resulting in the closure of the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena this week. Amakhosi said they consequently do not have the numbers to field a team, and they regard this as a “force majeure” situation.

The other matches Chiefs have asked to be postponed are against Golden Arrows (December 8), Sekhukhune United (December 12) and Royal AM (December 22).

The club said apart from the employees and squad members who tested positive, more people have to isolate as per Covid-19 protocols. – TimesLive