PSL’s new gunslinger

William Manondo looks set to surpass the 20-goal mark, a feat that has not been achieved by any Zimbabwean player in over a decade. - Picture by Nkosizile Ndlovu

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) has so far seen 438 goals hit the back of the net, with week 25 producing 15 goals.

Six of the 438 goals scored were not from the boot or a header but via the boardroom after FC Platinum and Highlanders awarded three points each on 3-0 scorelines after their matches were abandoned due to crowd trouble.

While everything is not looking rosy in the Caps United camp, William Manondo chose Barbourfields Stadium to confirm his goal poaching abilities as he scored to take his season’s goal tally to 15 in a match against Highlanders.

Bosso won the match 2-1.

The pint-sized Manondo, a former Harare City forward, broke the deadlock after capitalising on a Darlington Mukuli blunder at the back.

Caps United have found the back of the net 25 times so far this season, Manondo has impressively contributed 60 percent of the goals.

With nine games to go before the conclusion of the season, Manondo leads the race for the Golden Boot award, five ahead of Chicken Inn’s Brian Muza, who missed his club’s match against Black Rhinos owing to suspension.

Week 25 fixtures had FIVE home wins — Highlanders 2-1 CAPS United, Manica Diamonds 2-1 Craneborne Bullets, Herentals 3-1 Tenax, Black Rhinos 2-1 Chicken Inn, Bulawayo City 2-0 Yadah).

There was NO single away victory in a weekend that had FOUR 0-0 draws — ZPC Kariba 0-0 Dynamos,

Ngezi Platinum Stars 0-0 FC Platinum, Harare City 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs, Whawha 0-0 Triangle.

FOUR outfits, ZPC Kariba, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Harare City and Whawha failed to score at home. Interestingly, the same number of teams Chicken Inn, Caps United, Cranborne Bullets and Tenax all managed to breach their respective home opponents’ defence once.

PSL Week 25 results

Saturday

ZPC Kariba 0 Dynamos 0, Black Rhinos 2 Chicken Inn 1, Ngezi Platinum 0 FC Platinum 0, Harare City 0 Bulawayo Chiefs 0 Bulawayo City 2 Yadah 0, Whawha 0 Triangle 0

Sunday

Highlanders 2 Caps United 1, Manica Diamonds 2 Cranborne Bullets 1, Herentals 3 Tenax 1)

