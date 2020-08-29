Public challenged to take care of the elderly

Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Cde Judith Ncube has challenged members of the public to take care of the elderly and those living with disabilities who have no one looking after them.

The minister made the remarks while handing over donations from a local organisation SPA Community Trust to the elderly and pupils living with disability from King George VI Children Centre at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair grounds yesterday.

SPA Community Trust looks after the elderly with non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension, stroke and dementia and children living with disabilities.

The organisation has partnered with local stakeholders like the Bulawayo City Council and National University of Science and Technology in its programmes.

Minister Ncube said many elderly people have no children to take care of them.

“We thank you for the wonderful work you are doing, many elderly people have children outside the country which makes it difficult for them when they are unwell. You are playing an important role in taking care of our elders and providing care and medication,” she said.

Minister Ncube said it was sad that some people who stay alone are discovered after death when their bodies have decomposed in their houses because they have no one to check on them.

“As Bulawayo lets have ubuntu of checking on our neighbours always so that if anything befalls them, assistance can be provided urgently. Even if you are separated by durawalls, lets cultivate that spirit and God will reward us,” said Cde Ncube.

One of the directors of SPA Community Trust, Miss Nomcebo Ndlovu said the organisation assist the elderly and children living with disabilities with various services.

“We supply medication and food hampers through donations we receive from some of our directors based in the United Kingdom. We’re also mobilising local donations,” she said.

She said SPA Community Trust with Mpilo Central Hospital provides medication for the elderly after a surge in non-communicable diseases while medication remained a challenge.

“We carry community awareness sessions in all the suburbs of Bulawayo and outside the city. We also do free BP and diabetes tests and check on those who have defaulted from taking their medication,” she said.

She said hospitals are overwhelmed hence they have come in to try and relieve the pressure they face. Ndlovu said at King George VI they are assisting to solve the problems they have of a shortage of wheelchairs and diapers.

Another Trustee Mr Rofas Ndlovu urged members of the public to develop the spirit of giving.

“The idea behind SPA is meant to be rolled out all over the country so that all elderly people who need care get it. We will partner with the Government and other stakeholders. We have partnered with the University of Science and Technology (Nust) and we hope to work with the University of Zimbabwe as well,” said Mr Ndlovu.

He bemoaned the fact that many people expect donations from outsiders when locals can also pool their small resources to assist the needy in society. — @themkhust_ncube