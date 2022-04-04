Rabbit meat cooking competition for Bulawayo

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Commercial Rabbit Breeders Association (Zicorba) would host an inaugural ‘Rabbit Cook-off Competition’ in Bulawayo this month as it accelerates its campaign to popularise rabbit meat.

Zicorba secretary general, Ms Siphosethu Ncube-Moyo, said the event, which will be held on April 9, at a local facility is set to attract many participants.

“Our marketing team conducted a survey on the consumption of rabbit meat in Bulawayo, which showed that people were interested in preparing rabbit meat dishes but lacked knowledge of how to do so,” she said.

“The rabbit Cook-Off event is meant to showcase the many ways rabbit meat can be prepared and enjoyed.”

The event is also meant to create industry partnerships, promote and popularize consumption of rabbit meat.

“Seven professional chefs from leading local hotels will be preparing various rabbit dishes, which will be scored by a panel of judges.

“Each contestant will prepare a three-course meal using the main ingredient, rabbit meat,” said Ms Ncube-Moyo.

She expressed optimism that the competition will stimulate rabbit meat uptake within the communities by showcasing the diverse and tasty rabbit meat recipes.

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company deputy chief executive officer Ms Stella Nkomo, said her organisation will be the guest judge supported by hotel industry veterans Chef Brighton Nekatambe and Chef Dayne Pigors.

Judges will critique each competitor on plate presentation, creativity, and product taste amongst other things.

Chef Brighton Nekatambe also known as Chef Nekaz is a multi-award winner, having participated in various international food expos and competitions including Italy, Turkey and South Africa, among others

Chef Pigors has vast experience in the industry, having worked at high-end hotels and restaurants in South East Asia, Australia and the United Kingdom, to mention but a few.

He runs the Bulawayo-based Plate Catering Company and a wedding venue The Barn.

Chef Pigors said he was enthused to be part of the event.

“I am excited to see the use and creativity of the ingredient rabbit meat by local chefs. I have used it and served it a number of times in my history and find it very appetising,” he said.