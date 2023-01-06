Rahman Gumbo joins Morupule Wanderers

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

MULTI-NATIONAL football championship-winning coach Rahman Gumbo has signed a two-year contract with Palapye-based Botswana Premiership side Morupule Wanderers, less than a month after parting ways with another top side in that country, Sua Flamingoes.

In a statement on Thursday, the Coal boys, as the club is also known, said it was pledging all its support to the Highlanders and national team legend, the two institutions that he played for and coached in his illustrious football journey.

“This communique serves to announce that Morupule Wanderers Football Club has appointed Mr Rahman Gumbo to the position of the club head coach subject to work visa requirements. Mr Gumbo has joined Bafana Ba Magala on a two-year contract. Mr. Gumbo has a wealth of coaching experience in football that is booed by many coaching accolades in Botswana, in his home country of Zimbabwe, and abroad. The club believes Mr Gumbo to be the right head coach who can deliver on its mandate and its ambitions to compete at the high echelons of domestic football. We pledge our outmost support to Mr Gumbo and expect the same from our supporters, stakeholders, and well-wishers. We wish the head coach a fruitful and exciting stay at Bafana Ba Magala,” said Morupule Wanderers in a statement.

Gumbo finds the club on eighth position on the standings with 11 points, 14 points behind leaders Gaborone United. – @skhumoyo200