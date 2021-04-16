Rahman Gumbo moves to Botswana

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BOTSWANA side Sua Flamingoes have appointed Rahman Gumbo as head coach although football activities are yet to resume in that country.

Flamingoes were declared First Division North League champions after last year’s decision by the Botswana Football Association to end football abruptly because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Sua Flamingoes FC wishes to announce the appointment of Mr Rahman Allen Gumbo to the position of coach on a two-year contract. On behalf of all the stakeholders, we welcome and wish him a pleasant stay,” read the club’s statement.

The former Warriors’ coach had been attached to Gweru side TelOne before his latest move to Botswana.

The 57-year-old gaffer has also had stints with Highlanders, Caps United, FC Platinum, Chicken Inn and other clubs in South Africa, Botswana and Malawi.

He holds the distinction of having won league titles in Zimbabwe, Botswana and Malawi.