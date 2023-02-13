Breaking News
Former InformationMinister Mushohwe dies

Former InformationMinister Mushohwe dies

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Rain disrupts Zimbabwe, West Indies second Test

13 Feb, 2023 - 16:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Rain disrupts Zimbabwe, West Indies second Test

The Chronicle

 

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

RAIN disrupted the proceedings on day two of the second match between Zimbabwe and West Indies at Queens Sports Club.

The heavens opened up just before tea with the West Indies on 269-6 with a lead of 154 runs.

Zimbabwe managed to take two wickets today with one being of Roston Chase who became the highest run getter in the match so far for his 70 runs before he was bowled by Victor Nyauchi. Nyauchi took his first scalp of the series as Zimbabwe look to dry up Windies’ run scoring to manage the deficit going into the second innings.

At the resumption of play after the rain delay, a minimum 29 overs are to be played in the second day before stumps is called.

Joshua Da Silva and Jason Holder are in the middle for West Indies on 43 and zero runs respectively.

Mavuta has taken three wickets for Zimbabwe so far while Wellington Masakadza and Nyauchi have one each. – @brandon_malvin

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting