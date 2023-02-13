Rain disrupts Zimbabwe, West Indies second Test

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

RAIN disrupted the proceedings on day two of the second match between Zimbabwe and West Indies at Queens Sports Club.

The heavens opened up just before tea with the West Indies on 269-6 with a lead of 154 runs.

Zimbabwe managed to take two wickets today with one being of Roston Chase who became the highest run getter in the match so far for his 70 runs before he was bowled by Victor Nyauchi. Nyauchi took his first scalp of the series as Zimbabwe look to dry up Windies’ run scoring to manage the deficit going into the second innings.

At the resumption of play after the rain delay, a minimum 29 overs are to be played in the second day before stumps is called.

Joshua Da Silva and Jason Holder are in the middle for West Indies on 43 and zero runs respectively.

Mavuta has taken three wickets for Zimbabwe so far while Wellington Masakadza and Nyauchi have one each. – @brandon_malvin